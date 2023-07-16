StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

