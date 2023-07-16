StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.6 %
LEDS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.