StockNews.com Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

