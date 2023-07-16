StockNews.com Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BUD opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
