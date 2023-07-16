STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.59 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $84.59 million and $2.62 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.25 or 1.00051289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04459114 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,345,557.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

