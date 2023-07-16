STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.01 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $86.01 million and $3.35 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.77 or 1.00009037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04459114 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,345,557.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.