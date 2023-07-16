Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 714,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.0% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

