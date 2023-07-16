Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.