Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,093 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

