Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.40 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Stratis has a market cap of $74.11 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.44 or 0.06349355 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,218,657 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

