Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.86 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and $6.50 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.08 or 0.06377273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,210,323 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

