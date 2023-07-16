Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Straumann Trading Up 2.2 %

SAUHY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 23,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Straumann has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

