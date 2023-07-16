Strike Price Hits $11.56 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $11.56 or 0.00038075 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,810,405 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

