Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,122 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $302.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.20 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

