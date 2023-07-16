Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 4.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $293.18 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.11.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

