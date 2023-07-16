Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 29,389 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 67.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

