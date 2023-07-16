Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 14,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 103.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 438,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 222,632 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 413,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 553,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

