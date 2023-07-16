TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$49.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8786232 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.