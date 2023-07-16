TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.83.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$49.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.72.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8786232 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.