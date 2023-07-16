TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TDH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TDH by 1,197.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Price Performance

TDH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. TDH has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.