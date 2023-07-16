Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TETE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

