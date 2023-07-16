Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 695.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,734. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

