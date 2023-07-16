Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

