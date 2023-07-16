Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKKFF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 71,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,018. Tenet Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members.

