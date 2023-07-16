TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TenX Keane Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,929,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 582,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 318,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK remained flat at $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. TenX Keane Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.