Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Tops $537.31 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $537.31 million and approximately $126.93 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,777,710,057 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,143,498,877 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

