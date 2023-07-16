TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $178.25 million and $161.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,952,496 coins and its circulating supply is 9,792,049,204 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.