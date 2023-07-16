Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $891.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

