The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in June

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. 19,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKGFY. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,800 ($61.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

