The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.