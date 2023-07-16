The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 7.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Up 1.8 %

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,076,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.30. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.