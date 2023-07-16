The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 10.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

