Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TIRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 24,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,034. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

