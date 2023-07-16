TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TMC the metals Price Performance
TMCWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 139,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,260. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
