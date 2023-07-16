ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TBLT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,314. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.