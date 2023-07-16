Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 110.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.47. 816,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,403. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.