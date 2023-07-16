Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New $246,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $754.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,832. The firm has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $707.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

