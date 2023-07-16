Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after buying an additional 461,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,766. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

