TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

TACT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,735. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

