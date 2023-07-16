TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.09.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7797409 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

