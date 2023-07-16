Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,883 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.