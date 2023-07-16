Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $40.21 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Fastenal worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.