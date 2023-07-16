TrueFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $41.25 million and $1.73 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03875553 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,670,433.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

