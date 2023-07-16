Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

