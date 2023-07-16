Trust Wallet Token Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $346.09 million and $6.11 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.