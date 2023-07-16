TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
