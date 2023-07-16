TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

