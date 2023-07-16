TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 86.4% in June

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSR Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83. TSR has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Get TSR alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.