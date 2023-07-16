UBS Group Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,440

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,700 ($21.87) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,545.00.
Shares of PUK stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
