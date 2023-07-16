UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the June 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

UFPT stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,849. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

