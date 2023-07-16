UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 595,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

