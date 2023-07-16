Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
