Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.82 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $1.02 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

