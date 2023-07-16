Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 870,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.48. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

